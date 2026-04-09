Thursday's NBA schedule features a couple of rematches from Tuesday night in Heat vs. Raptors and Bulls vs. Wizards. Both Tuesday contests were blowouts, which could drum up interest with NBA longshot picks and an NBA parlay. Toronto won by 26 points two days ago, while Chicago defeated Washington by 31 points. The latter saw Rob Dillingham (26 points) post a career high as he scored six more points than anyone else. Making NBA predictions on a game's top scorer is a plus-money prop that could garner an enormous payday.

If you think Dillingham will find similar success tonight, then you shouldn't hesitate in betting this NBA prop. The former Kentucky star is at +650 to be the top scorer in Bulls vs. Wizards, as that's one of a number of plus-money NBA props that could make its way into your parlay. Before locking in any Thursday NBA picks or forming a longshot parlay, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in six NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over $1.5 million. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Thursday, April 9

After simulating every game 10,000 times, one of the NBA parlay legs the model is backing is both teams under 120.5 points in the Bulls vs. Wizards matchup at +330. Both teams are clearly looking to improve their draft lottery positions and doing their very best not to score lots of points and win games. Washington is on a seven-game losing streak and is an astounding 1-23 over its last 24 games. Meanwhile, Chicago has lost seven of its last eight contests, with its lone victory coming over Washington.

The Wizards scored only 98 in that loss to Chicago and are averaging just 112.9 points over their last 14 games. Meanwhile, the Bulls are sitting all of their top scorers as just two players averaging more than 10.8 points are active for Chicago. The model projects both teams to finish under 119 points, so you'll get a bit of a cushion by backing under 120.5 points in your NBA longshot picks. See which other NBA parlay picks to make on Thursday here.

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How to make NBA parlay picks for Thursday, April 9

The model also has locked in five more picks, including a first scorer basket prop that has a massive return of over +2000 in a longshot parlay that pays over $1.5 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Thursday that could unlock a $1.5 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.