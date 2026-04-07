Last week saw OKC win by 43 points over a Lakers team with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the lineup. The teams will run it back on Tuesday, making the alternate NBA line one of high interest in an NBA parlay. That blowout victory a week ago is par for the course with these teams, as the Thunder have now won four straight over L.A., with a 24.3-point average margin of victory. So, instead of looking at the standard NBA odds, you could play the alternate spread in this contest in an NBA longshot parlay.

If you think Oklahoma City will notch a 20-point win, then OKC (-19.5) would return you +116. But why stop there considering Los Angeles' injuries and it coming off a loss versus the lowly Mavs? OKC at -28.5 has covered in two of the last three matchups with the Lakers, and that +285 NBA bet could go into an NBA parlay with a monumental jackpot. Before locking in any Tuesday NBA picks or forming a longshot parlay, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in six NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of $1.4 million. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, April 7

After simulating every game 10,000 times, one of the NBA parlay legs the model is backing is Milwaukee's A.J. Green to score 20+ points at +285 odds. Milwaukee is without its top six scorers in Tuesday's contest versus Brooklyn as Green will be called upon to fill that scoring void. He's averaging 9.8 points this season but is the only active Bucks player averaging more than 5.5 points this season (min. 30 games). Additionally, the Bucks are playing an equally depleted Nets team that is sitting six of its top seven scorers.

Green scored 15 points in just 23 minutes in his lone earlier matchup versus Brooklyn this season, but he's averaging 34.7 minutes over his last three games. Add in that the Nets allow both the highest FG percentage and 3P percentage -- with beyond the arc being Green's specialty -- and the model calls for the fourth-year player to have a big night. He's projected to score 20.1 points, making this NBA prop one to slot into a longshot parlay. See which other NBA parlay picks to make on Tuesday here.

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How to make NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, April 7

The model also has locked in five more picks, including a pair of first scorer basket props that each return over +1200 in a longshot parlay that pays $1.4 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday that could unlock a $1.4 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.