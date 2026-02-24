With Tuesday's NBA schedule consisting of 11 games, there's a surplus of options for NBA parlay picks. However, you shouldn't limit your bets to just NBA picks against the spread or over/under predictions, since you can also seek out NBA props and wagers with plus-money NBA odds. The likes of NBA alternate lines, NBA winning margins, NBA fist scorer bets, and other NBA picks can be wagered on individually or combined into an NBA longshot parlay for a potentially massive return.

Jarrett Allen of Cleveland is averaging 21.8 points in eight February games, but has a points over-under of just 13.5 in Cavaliers vs. Knicks (+4.5). Making NBA bets on Allen to score 20-plus points could return +492, and there are numerous other intriguing NBA prop bets for the day's other top games, including Thunder vs. Raptors (-1.5), Celtics vs. Suns (+6.5) and Lakers vs. Magic (+5). Before locking in any Tuesday NBA picks or forming a longshot parlay, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in six NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, Feb. 24

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over in the alternate total (218.5) in Celtics vs. Suns at 9 p.m. ET, which returns +238. The standard O/U is 206.5 but the model projects that line to be eclipsed in nearly 70% of simulations, as the teams are forecasted to combine for 220 points. These teams have engaged in nothing but high-scoring affairs recently, with each of their last four contests seeing at least 224 total points, as the four have averaged 230.1 combined points.

This is a road game for Boston, and Celtics games average 3 more total points on the road (224.8) than at home (221.8). As for Phoenix, its defense has fallen apart as of late as it is allowing 7.5 more points in February than it did in January, while the Celtics have the league's No. 2 offensive rating. A total of 11 players will score more than 9 points, per the model, which allows the standard total to be eclipsed by over a dozen points. With 220 points projected, betting over the alternate total of 218.5 is the safe NBA prop to make. See which other NBA parlay picks to make on Tuesday here.

How to make NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, Feb. 24

The model also has locked in five more picks, including a pair of 1st scorer props that return over +800.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday?