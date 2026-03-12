A nine-game slate highlights Thursday's NBA schedule, which has a wide range of spreads. Among the tighter spreads include Mavericks (-4.5) vs. Grizzlies, Nuggets vs. Spurs (-4.5) and Bucks vs. Heat (-6.5). The larger ones include 76ers vs. Pistons (-15.5), Nets vs. Hawks (-15.5) and Wizards vs. Magic (-14.5). This gives players a variety of options for an NBA parlay, but also allows for taking a chance on alternate lines for an NBA longshot parlay that could have a huge pay out.

Other NBA bets include prop predictions, NBA first scorer picks, NBA exact score bets, or predicting a game's stat leader, and the right combination of some of these longshot props can lead to big returns.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 21 on a 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in seven NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Thursday, March 12

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Pistons (-15.5) to defeat the 76ers by 21-25 points (+340). Philadelphia has lost four of six, losing by double digits in three of those games. Paul George (suspension), Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Kelly Oubre (elbow) are all out for the 76ers, as they'll have just two players averaging more than 8.1 points. The Pistons have the second-best scoring differential in the NBA at +7.3 points, while the 76ers are 19th-best at -0.3. Detroit also allows the third fewest points at 109.6.

Guard Cade Cunningham powers the Pistons' offense, averaging 25.1 points per game. He has registered a double-double in nine of the last 10 games. He has 36 double-doubles and three triple-doubles this season. In Tuesday's 138-100 win at Brooklyn, he scored 21 points, while dishing out 15 assists. See which other NBA parlay picks to make on Thursday here.

How to make NBA parlay picks for Thursday, March 12

The model also has locked in seven more picks, including a first scorer prop.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Thursday?