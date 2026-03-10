A Tuesday NBA parlay can go in a number of different directions with 11 games on the slate. But if seeking more of a payout, then an NBA longshot parlay could be an avenue to pursue. You could create one with multiple legs or several plus-money NBA picks, such as backing underdogs on the money line. Brooklyn (+680) is a 15.5-point underdog to Detroit at 7:30 p.m. ET, and while underdogs of more than 15 points are just 1-24 straight-up this season, there are convincing reasons to consider the Nets with your NBA bets.

One is that Brooklyn has won back-to-back games, and another is that the Pistons are on a season-high four-game losing streak. Also, it was just on Saturday that the Nets defeated the Pistons as 13.5-point underdogs. Besides this, other NBA predictions to consider for your basketball parlay include winning margins, first scorer bets and statistical leaders. Before locking in any Tuesday NBA picks or forming a longshot parlay, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 21 on a sizzling 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in six NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of $1 million.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, March 10

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing Over the alternate total (228.5) in Pistons vs. Nets. The standard O/U is 217.5 but the model projects 230 combined points. Brooklyn is coming off a victory, and the Nets have gone over in each of their last three games after a win. Even more convincing for the Over is that Brooklyn home games have eclipsed the total in nine of the last 10 as the Barclays Center hosts Tuesday's matchup.

As for Detroit, it will be without defensive ace Ausar Thompson (ankle). He's missed six games this season, and the Pistons have allowed nearly 6.5 more points per game without Thompson than what they're giving up when he plays. The SportsLine model projects both teams to give up more points than what they allow on the season as a total of 10 players are forecasted to hit double-figures. The model has the Over as an A-rated pick, with 230 total points, according to the simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make on Tuesday here.

How to make NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, March 10

The model also has locked in five more picks, including a pair of margin of victory NBA props that return at least +800 in a longshot parlay that pays $1 million on just a $10 bet.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday that could unlock a $1 million payday on just a $10 bet?