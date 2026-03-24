A four-game slate provides limited options for a Tuesday NBA parlay, but you could get creative with your NBA picks. Denver faces Phoenix, and the Nuggets have won four straight over the Suns, with a 16.3-point average margin of victory. Thus, while you could certainly makes predictions on the standard NBA spread of Denver (-5.5), you could also play the alternate lines as part of an NBA longshot parlay. Backing Denver (-15.5) would result in a plus-money payout of +980.

That could be a standalone wager, or you could string it with NBA props such as first scorer bets or statistical leaders as legs of a basketball parlay. Besides these, other NBA predictions to consider include winning margins or guessing if a player will record a triple-double. Before locking in any Tuesday NBA picks or forming a longshot parlay, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in seven NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of $1.1 million. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, March 24

After simulating every game 10,000 times, one of the NBA parlay legs the model is backing is Denver's Nikola Jokic Under 10.5 assists (+100) versus Phoenix. The Suns have had one of the league's best defenses this season, surrendering the sixth-fewest points and being especially stingy in terms of assists given up. Just three teams allow fewer assists per game than Phoenix, and it is allowing only 4.17 assists to opposing centers this season.

Additionally, Jokic hasn't played the role of distributor to a high degree versus Phoenix recently. He's gone under 10.5 assists in six of his last eight games versus the Suns, including each of his last three trips to Phoenix. SportsLine's model has the three-time MVP recording 9.7 assists on Tuesday, making this a plus-money prop to back and one to include in a longshot NBA parlay. See which other NBA parlay picks to make on Tuesday here.

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How to make NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, March 24

The model also has locked in six more picks, including a first scorer basket prop that returns nearly +1000 in a longshot parlay that pays $1.1 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday that could unlock a $1.1 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.