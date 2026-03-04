A limited six-game schedule highlights Wednesday's NBA action, which includes a wide range of spreads. Among the smaller ones include Hawks vs. Bucks (-1.5), Thunder (-4.5) vs. Knicks and Hornets vs. Celtics (-6.5). The larger ones include Trail Blazers (-8.5) vs. Grizzlies, Jazz vs. 76ers (-9.5) and Pacers vs. Clippers (-12.5).

Other NBA bets include prop predictions, NBA first scorer picks, NBA exact score bets, or guessing a game's stat leader, and the right combination of some of these longshot props can lead to giant returns. Before locking in any Wednesday NBA picks or forming a longshot parlay, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Bet the NBA with the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in six NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than $1.6 million. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Bet NBA games with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets instantly if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Wednesday, March 4

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the 76ers to defeat the Jazz by between 11 to 15 points (+420). Utah has lost six in a row, losing by double digits in four of those games. Philadelphia has the 19th-best scoring differential in the NBA at -0.1, while Utah is ranked No. 26 at -7.9 points. The Jazz also allow the most points per game at 125.8, while Philadelphia is 19th, allowing 116.2.

Guard Tyrese Maxey powers the 76ers' offense, averaging 29 points per game. He has scored 30 or more points in three of his last five games. Utah will be undermanned once again as forward Lauri Markkanen, the team's leading scorer, is sidelined with a hip injury. In his place, guard Keyonte George has been powering the offense. In Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, he scored 36 points. See which other NBA parlay picks to make on Wednesday here.

How to make NBA parlay picks for Wednesday, March 4

The model also has locked in five more picks, including a first scorer prop that returns nearly +750 in a longshot parlay that pays more than $1.6 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Wednesday that could unlock a $1.6 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.