NBA odds: How Jaylen Brown trade impacts 2027 NBA Finals, Eastern Conference outlook

If the NBA futures market is any indication, the public loves the Philadelphia 76ers' trade for Jaylen Brown. The Celtics dealing Brown for Paul George and picks? Not so much.

Immediately after the trade was reported by ESPN's Shams Shams Charania on Wednesday afternoon, the public jumped on the 76ers in futures markets. Philadelphia is now +2200 to win the NBA title next season—and shortening. That's behind only the Spurs (+270), Thunder (+270), Knicks (+850) and Celtics (+1100). That's also a significant drop from the team's price on Monday prior to the start of free agency, which was +5500.

The 76ers are also +800 to win the Eastern Conference (down from +1900 on Monday) and +500 to win the Atlantic Division (down from +1800).

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According to reports, Boston is sending Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, to Philadelphia for nine-time All-Star George, who is 36, two first-round picks (including an unprotected 2031 first rounder) and two second-round picks.

Futures bettors weren't enamored with the Celtics' return for Brown. Boston, which also signed free agent big man Mitchell Robinson on Wednesday, fell from +650 to +1100 in the NBA title futures market. The team also is +425 to win the East (up from +230) and +180 to win the Atlantic (up from -110).

The deal gives the 76ers a potentially potent starting lineup. Brown ranked fourth in the league in scoring last season at 28.7 points per game. Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey was fifth at 28.3. Center Joel Embiid, who averaged 26.9 points per game last season, remains a unique force though he has not played more than 39 games in each of the last three seasons. And 20-year-old guard VJ Edgecombe has the makings to be a future All-Star after averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his rookie season.

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But there may be issues that need to be worked out. After the 76ers knocked out the Celtics in a first round playoff series two months ago, Brown called Embiid a flopper in a live stream that went viral.

According to multiple reports, Boston engaged in trade talks with the Bucks to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo after that series loss to Philadelphia, offering Brown and two first-round picks as compensation. Milwaukee decided to trade Antetokounmpo to Miami instead, leaving the Celtics front office with a conundrum: keep Brown and roll the dice on what could be an awkward situation or ship him elsewhere for the best deal available. They chose the latter.