NBA odds: LeBron James signing with 76ers causes massive movement in futures markets

This time, LeBron James made The Decision in a much more subtle way, but his announcement Friday that he intends to join the Philadelphia 76ers still had a massive impact on the basketball and betting worlds.

The 41-year-old James, who is the NBA's all-time scoring leader and a four-time champion, announced his decision Friday on the social media platform X around the same time NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news for ESPN.

James reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $8 million after he earned a base salary of $52.6 million last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his eighth season with the high-profile franchise. In his social media post, James said he was leaning toward retirement after last season but a little time away revealed a desire to return for a 24th NBA season.

"I still truly love this game, and I have more to give," James wrote. "This is my last decision. I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family … I still want to compete, to win and have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."

76ers NBA Finals odds update (via FanDuel)

Team NBA title odds (via FanDuel) Oklahoma City Thunder +260 San Antonio Spurs +270 New York Knicks +900 Philadelphia 76ers +1000 Boston Celtics +1400 Toronto Raptors +2000 Denver Nuggets +2200 Detroit Pistons +2500 Minnesota Timberwolves +2500 Cleveland Cavaliers +2700

In an era of parity that saw the New York Knicks (+2200 in the NBA title odds before the postseason) become the eight consecutive different champion, the addition of James puts the 76ers in the mix for the 2027 title. NBA future markets reacted swiftly to the move.

For instance, FanDuel had the 76ers at +2000 before Friday's announcement but immediately moved to +1000, making Philadelphia the fourth favorite behind the Thunder (+260), Spurs (+270) and Knicks (+900). Caesars Sportsbook moved the 76ers from +1700 to +800 to win it all, while also moving them from +700 to win the East to +340, the second favorite behind the Knicks. They are also the second favorite (+200) behind the Knicks (+170) to win the Atlantic Division.

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The addition of James gives the 76ers one of the most formidable projected starting lineups in the NBA. He will play alongside rising stars Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and oft-injured but gifted center Joel Embiid, who won the league's MVP award in 2023. Current 76ers coach Nick Nurse, who won the 2019 NBA title while leading the Toronto Raptors, is 116-130 in three seasons with the 76ers.

On July 6, the 76ers landed Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics that saw them send away Paul George and two future first-round picks. Most basketball analysts saw the deal as a steal for Philadelphia, which landed the five-time All Star without having to part with one of its rising stars in Maxey or Edgecombe.

The polarizing James, who was one of the most celebrated prospects in the sport's history, has won a championship at each of his four prior stops. He won back-to-back titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers in his second stint with his hometown team and in the Covid-shortened 2020 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his second year with the team.

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After spending the first seven years of his NBA career with the Cavaliers, the Akron native infamously announced his free agent destination on a made-for-TV spectacle titled "The Decision," a self-celebratory extravaganza that concluded with James uttering the now-famous line, "I will take my talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat."

The "take my talents" phrase later morphed into popular culture lexicon that was often recited when someone voluntarily changed jobs, and James has long maintained that participating in "The Decision" production is one the biggest regrets of his career.

Last season, James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games for the Lakers. His career averages are 26.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 7.4 apg. In addition to his perch as the NBA's all-time scoring leader (43,440 points), James ranks No. 4 all time in assists with 12,016. He is also a 22-time All Star and four-time regular season MVP.