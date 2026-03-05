Thursday brings another potential NBA Finals preview as the San Antonio Spurs host the Detroit Pistons in a big East vs. West clash. The Pistons (45-15) lead the Eastern Conference but come in off a 113-109 loss at Cleveland on Tuesday that ended a three-game win streak. The Spurs (44-17) sit 3.5 games behind the Western Conference-leading Thunder but have won 12 of their past 13 games. Their 131-91 rout of the 76ers on Tuesday wrapped up a 4-1 road trip where the only loss was to the Knicks, another top contender in the East.

Thursday's tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center, and San Antonio is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Spurs odds. The over/under for total points scored is set at 228.5, while the Spurs are -160 favorites on the money line and the Pistons are +135 underdogs.

Both teams should be rested after a day off, and both are relatively healthy, though San Antonio's Harrison Barnes (ankle) has been ruled out. Make sure you check out the NBA injury report before choosing player props or a same-game parlay.

Pistons vs. Spurs same-game parlay picks

Under 228.5

Detroit is 26-34 to the Over and the Spurs are 25-37 O/U, and these are two of the best defensive teams in the NBA. The Spurs allow the eighth-fewest points in the league (112.2 per game) and are fourth in opponent shooting percentage (45.4). The Pistons are third in scoring defense (109.3 ppg) and second in field-goal percentage defense (44.2). The last meeting between the teams totaled 217 points, and seven of the past 10 matchups have gone Under. The SportsLine Model has the Under hitting in 54.5% of simulations.

Cade Cunningham Under 43.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

The MVP candidate is having a great season, averaging 25.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists. That adds up to 40.9 PRA, so this prop is set at a high number. Sure, it's a big game and Cunningham will be looking to have a big impact. But with the San Antonio defense sure to clamp down, the SportsLine model has this as a lower-scoring game. Cunningham is going to be a large presence, but the SportsLine props model projects him for 38.1 PRA, making the Under a 4-star play.

Stephon Castle Over 15.5 Points

Castle is averaging 16.5 points per game and scored 15 in just 21 minutes -- making six of 10 shots -- in Tuesday's rout of the 76ers. He averages 29.5 minutes per game but wasn't needed at the end of the 40-point victory. He has gone Over his points total in 12 of his past 20 matchups with teams with a winning record and a top-third defense. Castle scored 16 and added 11 assists in the last game against the Pistons. The SportsLine model projects him for 16.7 points, making this a 3.5-star pick.

