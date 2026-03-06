A pair of playoff teams collide on Friday when Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. New York is in third place in the Eastern Conference at 40-23, while Denver is fifth in the West at 39-24. The Nuggets have won two straight, while the Knicks lost to the Toronto Raptors last time out.

Josh Hart is questionable for the Knicks. Denver forward Aaron Gordon has missed recent matchups with a hamstring issue but is reportedly aiming to suit up on Friday.

We've built our own three-leg same-game parlay for Knicks vs. Nuggets.

The SportsLine model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Knicks vs. Nuggets same-game parlay picks

Over 229.5

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 20.5 Points + Assists

Nikola Jokic Under 9.5 Assists

Denver is 39-24 to the Over this season, and a potential Aaron Gordon return only introduces another source of scoring into the game. The SportsLine model is very high on the Over, as it hits in an impressive 62.7% of its simulations, good for an 'A'-rating.

Towns is averaging 19.7 points and 2.8 assists per game, both down from his first season in blue and orange. The model expects an above-average effort from the big man, as it's forecasting 22.8 Points + Assists for him on Friday.

The Denver superstar is known in part for his distribution, but Jokic has hit the Under on his assists total in 17 of his last 25 games against top-third defenses. The model projects 8.8 helpers for Jokic.

