Two regular playoff teams square off Saturday to kick off the day's action as the Boston Celtics visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at 5 p.m. ET. Minnesota is 10-8 but is looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Boston is also 10-8 this season and is hoping to win its third game in a row. The Timberwolves are again led by Anthony Edwards, who is off to a hot start this season, while the Celtics are without star forward Jayson Tatum for the foreseeable future, putting more focus on Jaylen Brown. Edwards and Brown are part of our three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Celtics vs. Timbrewolves on Saturday, with player prop recommendations coming from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. All odds for this NBA parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves NBA same-game parlay picks

Anthony Edwards Under 28.5 points (-110)

Jaylen Brown Under 28.5 points (-124)

Celtics money line (+235)

Final odds at DraftKings: +1055 (wager $100 to win $1,055)

Anthony Edwards Under 28.5 points (-110)

Edwards is averaging 28.0 points per game this year, but he's been hot of late, scoring 41, 43 and 31 over his last three games after failing to score more than 18 in his two prior contests. The model projects Edwards for 25.9 points on Saturday, noting that Edwards has gone Under on his points prop in four of his last five home games against winning teams.

Jaylen Brown Under 28.5 points (-124)

The SportsLine model also has Brown finishing Under his points prop as he's projected to score 23.7 points in this contest. Brown has gone Under his points prop in each of his last five road games against winning teams, averaging 19.8 points per game over that span.

Celtics money line (+235)

The SportsLine model has the Timberwolves winning outright in the majority of its 10,000 simulations, but the Celtics win in 43% of simulations, returning considerable value at these money line odds. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Celtics-Timberwolves, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and it's important for bettors to know the tools and resources available to them at sportsbooks. Sportsbooks offer various gaming limits like deposit and wager limits, as well as timeout options and activity alerts. Sportsbooks also share contact information for different helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).