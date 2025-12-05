One of the NBA's most storied rivalries starts up again on Friday when the Los Angeles Lakers head east for a date with the Boston Celtics. Both teams are off to great starts to the season, with L.A. 16-5, good for second in the Western Conference, while Boston is fifth in the East at 13-9 thanks to a three-game winning streak. The Celtics will look to make it four games in a row and also move to 8-4 at home this season. For this matchup, we've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Reaves has been a breakout star for the Lakers this year, especially with both LeBron James and Luka Doncic banged up over the early stages of the season. Reaves is coming off a 44-point outburst on Thursday, and he's averaging 41.4 total points + rebounds + assists per game this year. The model projects him to finish Under his 47.5 PRA line at DraftKings with a projection of 43.0 for this matchup with the Celtics.

The Celtics are on a bit of a roll here of late, rising to fifth in the East entering Friday night. Boston has covered in 12 of 22 games and each of its last six games. The Lakers are 13-8 ATS this year and have not covered in four of their last six. The SportsLine model has Boston covering in 61% of simulations.

The model has a strong lean on the total for this clash, with Over 225.5 hitting in 68% of simulations, well over the sportsbook implied odds of 52.2%. The Lakers are 15-6 to the Over this year, while the Celtics are 10-12. Each of L.A.'s last five games have gone Over the total, while three of Boston's last five games have done the same. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Lakers-Celtics, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

