The hottest team in the NBA right now are the Detroit Pistons, who, with a win Saturday, would tie their 2023-24 mark in wins at 14. Detroit is 13-2 and has won 11 in a row. The team will look to make it 12 in a row when it visits the 8-8 Milwaukee Bucks, who are losers of three in a row and are without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. This Eastern Conference tilt is arguably the game of the day in the NBA on Saturday, and we've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for this matchup using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before assigning grades and ratings for all sorts of different bet types, including player props. All odds for this NBA parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pistons vs. Bucks NBA same-game parlay picks

Cade Cunningham Under 27.5 points (-105)

Kyle Kuzma Over 19.5 points + rebounds (-110)

Bucks +8.5 (-115)

Final odds at DraftKings: +597 (wager $100 to win $597)

Cade Cunningham Under 27.5 points (-105)

The Pistons have been on an absolute heater of late, which is interesting as Cunningham recently missed three games in a row. Detroit won all three, however, and Cunningham returned and scored 25 points on Tuesday. He's averaging 27.3 points per game this year, but the model projects him for 25.4 on Saturday.

Kyle Kuzma Over 19.5 points + rebounds (-110)

With Antetokounmpo, Kuzma is one of the top guys for the Bucks right now. The model figures he'll have a big game Saturday with an increase in opportunity, and it projects him for 23.9 points + rebounds against Detroit.

Bucks +8.5 (-115)

The Bucks are 8-8 on the year and 7-9 against the spread, but the model has them covering 60% of the time on Saturday. Milwaukee has been better at home this year, going 5-4 both ATS and straight up in nine home games. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Pistons-Bucks, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

Sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously and offer various tools and resources to bettors such as gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Sportsbooks also share contact information for different problem gaming helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.