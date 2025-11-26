No team is hotter across the entire NBA than the Detroit Pistons, and they put their 13-game winning streak on the line Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. Detroit has the best record in the Eastern Conference at 15-2, and faces a Boston side that's 9-8, good for 10th in the East. The two sides face off Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. ET. We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for this clash with the assistance of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before assigning grades and ratings for different betting markets, including player props. All odds for this NBA parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pistons vs. Celtics NBA same-game parlay picks

Cade Cunningham Under 26.5 points (-115)

Celtics +2.5 (-112)

Over 231.5 (-112)

Final odds at DraftKings: +570 (wager $100 to win $570)

Cade Cunningham Under 26.5 points (-115)

The former No. 1 overall pick has been a big part of Detroit's success this season. The star guard is averaging 27.1 points per game so far as well as 9.6 assists. The model has him going Under this points line, however, with a projection of 26.3.

Celtics +2.5 (-112)

The SportsLine Projection Model expects this one to be close. It projects Detroit to pick up its 14th win in a row, but it likes Boston to cover, projecting a 1-point victory for the visitors Wednesday evening. The Celtics have covered in four of their nine games at home this season and seven of 17 overall.

Over 231.5 (-112)

The model projects a final score of 119-118 in Detroit's favor, good for an Over on the 231.5 total line. The Pistons have played more Over games than Unders with 10 of 17 games going Over the total. It has been flipped for Boston, with 10 of its 17 games going Under. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Pistons-Celtics, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming at all times when placing wagers, and sportsbooks offer ways to help with this, such as gaming alerts, gaming limits as well as contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).