Two teams in very different spots in the standings meet for one of the top games of Wednesday's NBA slate when the Miami Heat head to Texas for a battle with the Dallas Mavericks. Miami enters the night 14-7, good for third in the Eastern Conference thanks in part to winning seven of its last 10 games. Dallas, meanwhile, is just 7-15 in what's been a trying season that saw the franchise part ways with GM Nico Harrison, though the team has won two in a row. All eyes will be on rookie Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick in this summer's NBA Draft, as he faces off with a tough Miami team.

Flagg is part of Wednesday's same-game parlay for Heat vs. Mavericks, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We're also using the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before issuing grades and pick recommendations for various bet types.

Heat vs. Mavericks NBA same-game parlay picks

Cooper Flagg Under 24.5 points + rebounds (-113)

Flagg has started to heat up of late, scoring at least 24 points with at least eight rebounds across each of his last two games. He's had an interesting start to his NBA career as he's been tasked with playing the point more often than expected, which may have caused a dip in some scoring and rebounding numbers. Flagg is averaging 23.6 total points + rebounds per game this year, and the model projects him for 22.8 on Wednesday for an Under on this 24.5 line.

Miami -5.5 (-110)

The Heat are off to a great start, and they've also been great at covering, going 13-8 ATS on the year, not far off from their 14-7 overall record. The model has Miami covering in just under 60% of simulations, with a projected final score of 121-113 in favor of the Heat.

Under 241.5 (-112)

The model's top recommendation for the game line is playing the Under, which hits in more than 60% of model simulations. Dallas games have gone Under 13 times out of 22 contests, and both teams have had two Unders over their last five games. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Heat-Mavericks, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

Bettors need to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and sportsbooks offer multiple ways to help. Sportsbooks offer tools like gaming limits and alerts in addition to timeout options and contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.