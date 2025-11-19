The New York Knicks are looking to get over the hump this season after falling in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, while the Dallas Mavericks are just trying to get going in the right direction. These squads face off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 19, in Dallas, with New York trying to move to 9-5 and get its first road win of the year, while the Mavericks aim to move to 5-11 amid a slow start. For this matchup, which will air nationally on ESPN, we've created a three-leg NBA same-game parlay using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before assigning grades and ratings for different bets, including player props. All odds for this NBA parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Mavericks NBA same-game parlay picks

Karl-Anthony Towns Under 42.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115)

Cooper Flagg Under 22.5 points + rebounds (-122)

Mavericks +5.5 (-108)

Final odds at DraftKings: +555 (wager $100 to win $555)

Towns is always a key part of the Knicks' game plans, but he may be extra important Wednesday if Jalen Brunson is unable to go, as the star guard has an ankle injury that has him questionable to suit up. Towns' PRA line is 42.5, and he's averaging 37.7 PRA per game this year. The model projects New York's big man to have 33.6 PRA on Wednesday in one of its highest-graded props of the day.

Cooper Flagg Under 22.5 points + rebounds (-122)

The No. 1 overall pick in the most recent NBA Draft is off to a solid start to his NBA career, averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game so far. He's gone Under 22.5 points + rebounds in eight of 15 games, including his last performance on Monday. The model projects Flagg to have 19.2 points + rebounds against the Knicks.

Mavericks +5.5 (-108)

Dallas is just 4-11 on the year entering this contest, but they have been slightly better against the spread, going 6-9 ATS so far, including 4-2 ATS at home as an underdog, which is the case Wednesday night. The SportsLine model has Dallas covering in 50% of simulations. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Knicks-Mavericks, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

