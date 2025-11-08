A rematch of a matchup two nights ago takes place in the City of Angels on Saturday when the Los Angeles Clippers look to avenge a loss against the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Suns won 115-112 against a short-handed Clippers team on Thursday, but L.A. is expected to be back to full strength at home on Saturday. We've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for this Western Conference matchup using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and assigns grades for different bets, such as prop bets. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Suns-Clippers NBA same-game parlay picks

Devin Booker Under 26.5 points (-104)

James Harden Over Over 31.5 points + assists (-124)

Clippers -5.5 (-105)

Final odds at DraftKings: +592 (wager $100 to win $592)

Devin Booker Under 26.5 points (-104)

Booker is averaging 30.2 points per game this year, but he had his second-worst scoring night of the season on Thursday against the Clippers, scoring 24 points. That was without Kawhi Leonard, a notorious defender, in the lineup, so points may be even harder to come by for Booker on Saturday. The model projects him to score 25.4 points in this matchup.

James Harden Over 31.5 points + assists (-124)

The model pegs Harden for 33.5 points + assists against the Suns on Saturday for an Over on this prop line for the veteran guard. Harden didn't play in Los Angeles' loss to the Suns on Thursday, but he's expected to be back for Saturday's game at home. Harden is averaging 31.9 points + assists per game this year.

Clippers -5.5 (-105)

The model is all-in on the Clippers winning this game outright on Saturday, as that occurs in nearly 80% of simulations. Not only does the model see L.A. being victorious here, it also sees the Clips covering the spread in nearly 70% of simulations, though this would be just the second Clippers cover of the season should that occur. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Suns-Clippers, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

It's crucial for all bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and sportsbooks offer different tools and resources to assist with this like deposit and time limits as well as various timeout and self-exclusion options. Bettors can also look for sportsbooks to provide contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which you can call or text 24/7.