Two playoff hopefuls looking to make a surge up the standings face off on Saturday with the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET. The Cavs are 14-10 after picking up a win over San Antonio Friday night, while the Warriors enter Saturday at 11-12 thanks to dropping two in a row and six of their last 10. For this intriguing matchup, we've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers NBA same-game parlay picks

Donovan Mitchell Over 1.5 steals (+115)

Jimmy Butler Under 33.5 points + rebounds + assists (-122)

Over 228.5 (-110)

Final odds at DraftKings: +647 (wager $100 to win $647)

Steals can be a tricky prop to target, but at plus money, this give the parlay some extra juice. Mitchell has gone Over 1.5 steals in eight of his last 11 games at home against top-10 defenses, and he has two three-steal outings across his last four games.

Keep an eye on Butler's status here as he's seen as questionable to suit up while Steph Curry is out. If Butler does play, he figures to be the go-to guy for Golden State. He's averaging 30.1 PRA per game this year, and the model projects him for 29.7 against the Cavs on Saturday.

The model likes the Over here, with that side of the total hitting in roughly 55% of simulations. The model projects a final score of 121-11 in Cleveland's favor. Fourteen of the Warriors' 23 games this year have gone Over, while 11 of the Cavs' 24 have, including three of their last five. Make sure to see all of the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Warriors-Cavaliers, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

