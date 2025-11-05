The two Conference Finals losers from last season face off Wednesday night when the New York Knicks host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both New York and Minnesota are off to 4-3 starts and enter Wednesday having won two games in a row. Both teams have big-name players, and we're highlighting two of them along with another game pick for today's Timberwolves vs. Knicks same-game parlay. This parlay was crafted with the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and shares its best bets and prop bets for each game. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Timberwolves-Knicks NBA same-game parlay picks

Jalen Brunson Under 38.5 points + rebounds + assists (-116)

Anthony Edwards Under 26.5 points (-118)

Under 227.5 (-108)

Final odds at DraftKings: +563 (wager $100 to win $563)

Jalen Brunson Under 38.5 points + rebounds + assists (-116)

Brunson is averaging 38.0 PRA per game this year, and the model projects him to finish Under 38.5 on Wednesday with 36.6. Brunson has finished Under this line in two of his last three games.

Anthony Edwards Under 26.5 points (-118)

This one is worth monitoring as Edwards has missed four games with a hamstring injury, and he's been upgraded to "questionable" for Wednesday night. In the two games Edwards played in full, he scored 72 total points while taking 47 shots. If he plays, he may be eased into action of sorts, which could lean to an Under finish in New York.

Under 227.5 (-108)

The model also likes the Under for the game total, as Under 227.5 hits in 54% of simulations, with the model's projected score for the night being a 116-111 Knicks win. It is worth noting both teams have leaned Over this year, with five of Minnesota's seven games going Over, as well as four of New York's. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Timberwolves-Knicks, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

