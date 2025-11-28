Two Eastern Conference foes face off in one of the top NBA games of the day on Friday, Nov. 28, when the New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET in an NBA Cup clash. The Knicks enter Friday with an 11-6 record, good for fourth in the East. They've also won two in a row entering Friday night. The Bucks are moving the opposite direction, having lost six in a row to fall to 8-11 on the year. We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for this matchup using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before assigning grades and ratings for different betting markets, including player props. All odds for this NBA parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brunson's having another great year as the clear top guy for New York, averaging 28.6 points per game, and he's also coming off two 33-point outings in his last three games played. The SportsLine model is taking the Under on his 30.5 points prop line, however, with a projection of 28.8 6 as Brunson has gone Under on this prop in six of his last seven home games against losing teams with bottom-third defenses.

The SportsLine model has the Knicks winning outright in nearly 70% of its 10,000 simulations, but the better value is on the spread as the Knicks cover 53% of the time.

These teams combined for 232 points the last time they faced off this season, and the model projects Under 232.5 as its top play for this game, with that side of the total hitting more than 60% of the time. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Bucks-Knicks, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

