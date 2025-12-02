Two Eastern Conference rivals square off Tuesday night when the New York Knicks visit the Boston Celtics for the second time this season. New York got the upper hand in that first matchup 105-95 at home, but the Knicks are the visitors Tuesday, which is something that hasn't gone particularly well for them so far this season. The Knicks are 13-6 entering Tuesday, which is second in the East. Boston is eighth at 11-9. For this matchup, we've created a three-leg NBA same-game parlay with DraftKings Sportsbook odds using the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before issuing its grades and best bets for a variety of bet types, including player props.

Knicks vs. Celtics NBA same-game parlay picks

Final odds at DraftKings: +626 (wager $100 to win $626)

Jalen Brunson Under 27.5 points (+101)

Brunson again is the go-to guy in New York, and the star guard is averaging 28.5 points per game this year. The SportsLine model, however, projects him for Under this points prop, and at plus money, it adds some juice to this parlay. Brunson is coming off an 18-point performance against Toronto, though he did score 31 points against the Celtics in his second game of the season.

Celtics money line (-112)

The SportsLine model has issued a rare "A" grade to the Celtics on the money line as Boston wins outright in 63% of simulations, returning considerable value at these odds, which is essentially a pick 'em. Boston dropped the first meeting between these two teams back in October, but that was in New York. The Knicks are a stellar 10-1 at home this season but are just 3-5 on the road.

Over 231.5 (-110)

In addition to Boston winning this one outright, the SportsLine model is also big on the Over here, with that side of the total hitting in 56.2% of its 10,000 simulations with a final score projection of 120-115 in Boston's favor. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Knicks-Celtics, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors of all experience levels to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. Sportsbooks offer various tools and resources to help bettors with this, such as gaming limits and alerts, timeout options and sharing contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.