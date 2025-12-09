Two Eastern Conference foes on very different streaks face off on Tuesday, Dec. 9, as the New York Knicks head to Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks have won three in a row and eight of 10 to move to 16-7 and second place in the entire Eastern Conference. The Raptors are heading the opposite way as they've dropped three in a row and four of their last five, with the first loss in that stretch coming at the hands of the Knicks last week. The Raptors have been better at home while the Knicks are under .500 on the road, and Toronto will surely hope that playing at home will help end its recent woes.

We've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Tuesday's Knicks-Raptors clash using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Brunson Over 34.5 points + assists (-122)

It's been another great year for Brunson as the Knicks' star player, as he enters Tuesday averaging 34.4 points + assists per game. His points + assists line is just a hair above that at 34.5 on Tuesday, and the SportsLine model likes him to go Over with a projection of 34.8. Brunson has cleared this line in each of his last two games played, both of which he scored at least 30 points.

Toronto +4.5 (-102)

The model has the Knicks winning outright in the majority of simulations, but is does like the Raptors to cover the 4.5-point spread. Toronto covers in 52% of simulations and is looking to snap a seven-game skid ATS on Tuesday.

Over 225.5 (-110)

The SportsLine model favors the Over here with that side of the total hitting in just below 60% of its 10,000 simulations. Three of Toronto's last five games have finished Over, though one of those two Unders was against New York. The Knicks are 12-11 to the Over this year while Toronto is 11-14. Check out the full SportsLine Projection Model game forecast for Knicks-Raptors, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

