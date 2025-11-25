The NBA's two Los Angeles franchises clash Tuesday night when the Lakers host the Clippers in a Western Conference tilt. The Lakers are one of the hotter teams in the league right now at 12-4 and winners of four straight, while the Clippers are 5-12 and have dropped eight of their last 10. This matchup is one of just three NBA games on the docket for Tuesday night, and we've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for this battle of Los Angeles teams with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before assigning grades and ratings for all sorts of different bet types, including player props. All odds for this NBA parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Clippers vs. Lakers NBA same-game parlay picks

LeBron James Under 21.5 points (-120)

Kawhi Leonard Over 20.5 points (-121)

Lakers -6.5 (-108)

Final odds at DraftKings: +545 (wager $100 to win $545)

LeBron James Under 21.5 points (-120)

"The King" made his return to action last week and has played two games this season, both against Utah. James has played a good chunk of minutes so far, averaging 32 per game in his two games played, but he has scored 28 total points. The model likes the Under on his points prop for Tuesday night with a projection of 20.2.

Kawhi Leonard Over 20.5 points (-121)

Leonard made his return on Sunday after a lengthy absence, and he scored 20 points against Cleveland. The veteran forward is averaging 23.7 points per game this season and the model projects him for 22.5 points against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Lakers -6.5 (-108)

The Lakers are 12-4 overall this year, but they've also been very good against the spread at 11-5. The Clippers, meanwhile, are 5-12 both straight up and ATS. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Clippers-Lakers, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and sportsbooks take the matter very seriously and offer ways to help, such as gaming limits and alerts and timeout options. Sportsbooks also share contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.