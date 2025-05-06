The road team is 3-0 in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs entering Tuesday's NBA schedule. Cavaliers vs. Pacers (+8.5) at 7 p.m. ET will see Tyrese Haliburton and company looking for a 2-0 series lead against Donovan Mitchell. Warriors vs. Timberwolves gets underway at 9:30 p.m. ET. NBA parlay picks with the latter could focus on stars like Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Anthony Edwards, but you could find valuable prop picks from role players as well. Naz Reid has an NBA prop line of 10.5 points at Bet365 Sportsbook despite averaging 16.7 points over his last 10 games versus Golden State. Identifying NBA best bets where the line appears to be off like this one should be the very first part of building a winning NBA parlay.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Tuesday NBA game and revealed its best NBA picks. Combining these three picks into an NBA parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +789. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 159-116 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, including a 3-0 mark in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Now, here are the best bets for NBA parlays at FanDuel on Tuesday, according to the model. You can see all of the model's NBA parlay picks here.

Optimal NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, May 6

Myles Turner Over 14.5 points (+102)

Over his last 10 times facing Cleveland, Turner is putting up 17 points per game on 53% shooting, which are both above his career averages, as he's gotten the better of the Cavs' Twin Tower duo. He's averaging 16.2 points during this postseason run, and despite the presences of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers are susceptible to interior scoring. The team ranks just 27th in blocks per game and allowed 20.6 points per game to opposing centers in the regular season. The model projects Turner to eclipse his O/U as he's projected to finish with 15.6 points. Jump on this prop at +102 at FanDuel as many other sportsbooks don't have it as a plus-money payout.

Max Strus Under 7.5 rebounds + assists (+108)

While Strus hit the Over (10) with this bar in Game 1, that was with Darius Garland (toe) sidelined. Garland is questionable for Game 2, and with the Cavs already in an 0-1 hole and having lost home-court advantage, Cleveland will do everything it can to get its All-Star point guard back on the court. Thus, that would take away playmaking opportunities for Strus, while his shooting slump may take away playing time for the former Miami Heat player. He's 3 for 15 (20%) over the last two games and 3 for 12 (25%) from beyond the arc. No one can grab rebounds or dish out assists if they're on the bench, so there are a couple of factors working against Strus with this prop pick. He's forecasted to combine for 7.1 rebounds plus assists as FanDuel is offering this at +108 odds.

Stephen Curry Under 31.5 points + rebounds (-114)

For his points plus rebounds prop, Curry has gone Under in four of his last five road games as the Warriors head to Minneapolis for Game 1. Like Houston last series, Minnesota also boasts a top-six scoring defense, but unlike the Rockets, the Timberwolves can shoot on the other end of the court. The Rockets rank 21st in 3P percentage, while Minnesota is fourth, and fewer missed shots leads to fewer rebounds. Curry had 10 rebounds versus Houston in Game 7 but averaged just 2.5 rebounds in four regular-season games versus the Wolves. The NBA's 3P King may hit his regular points total but going under his rebounds average has him going under this prop. He's projected for 29.1 points plus rebounds, with the Under paying out at -114 at both FanDuel and Bet365.

