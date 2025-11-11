The defending NBA champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are back in action Tuesday night as they look to move to 11-1 on the year when they host the 6-5 Golden State Warriors. OKC won eight in a row to begin the 2025-26 season before dropping its first game, and the Thunder have won two in a row since. The Warriors, who are looking for their first NBA title since 2022, are coming off a blowout win of the Indiana Pacers and are trying to move up and away from the .500 mark after a start-and-stop beginning to this season. We've crafted a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for this Western Conference matchup using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and before assigning grades and ratings for different bets, including player props. All odds for this NBA parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Thunder NBA same-game parlay picks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 43.5 points + rebounds + assists (-117)

Stephen Curry Under 28.5 points + assists (-110)

Thunder -7.5 (-110)

Final odds at DraftKings: +576 (wager $100 to win $576)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 43.5 points + rebounds + assists (-117)

The reigning MVP is off to another hot start, ranking third in the league in points per game. SGA is averaging 44.4 PRA per game this year, and the model projects him for 49.9 PRA against the Warriors for an Over on this prop.

Stephen Curry Under 28.5 points + assists (-110)

The model projects an Under for Curry here at 27.4 points + assists. Curry is averaging 31.1 points + assists per game this year, but the veteran sharpshooter has missed each of Golden State's last three games due to illness. He's reportedly expected to return to the lineup against a stingy OKC defense that's allowing the fewest points per game in the NBA this year.

Thunder -7.5 (-110)

The model expects the Thunder to keep on rolling Tuesday night with a win over the Warriors. Not only is the model projecting an OKC win, but it also likes an OKC cover at -7.5. The Thunder cover in nearly 70% of model simulations, good for an "A" grade for this Western Conference tilt. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Warriors-Thunder, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

