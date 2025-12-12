The Golden State Warriors won three of four matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves last regular season, but the Timberwolves got the last laugh by taking down the Warriors 4-1 in the playoffs to advance to the Western Conference Finals. These teams meet for the first time this season Friday night at 10 p.m. ET in the Bay Area, with Minnesota sitting at 15-9 and Golden State owning a 13-12 mark.

For this Western Conference tilt, we've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors NBA same-game parlay picks

Steph Curry Over 24.5 points (-108)

Timberwolves +1.5 (-108)

Over 230.5 (-110)

Final odds at FanDuel: +608 (wager $100 to win $608)

The star Warriors guard has been out for five straight games with a quad strain but is likely to return to the lineup Friday night. Curry is averaging 27.9 points per game on the year and has cleared 24.5 points in six of his last 10 games played. The model has Curry pegged for 25.0 points in its projections.

The model expects a close one between these two teams Friday night, and it has Minnesota covering in half of simulations. Minnesota has been inconsistent against the spread, however, going 8-16 ATS compared to its 15-9 overall record. Golden State is 13-12 both straight up and ATS.

The model's top recommendation for Timberwolves-Warriors is on the total, where the Over hits in more than 55% of simulations. The model's final score projection is 118-115 in favor of Golden State. Golden State is 14-11 to the Over this year, and Minnesota is 12-12. Check out the full SportsLine Projection Model game forecast for Timberwolves-Warriors, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

Bettors of all experience levels should practice responsible gaming at all times, and sportsbooks offer different ways to help with this, such as deposit and wager limits, activity alerts and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also share contact information for helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).