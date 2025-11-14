Two of the better teams in the NBA's Western Conference meet Friday night for the second time in three days when the Golden State Warriors face off with the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Cup action. The Warriors got the 125-120 victory Wednesday night thanks to 46 points from Stephen Curry, but Victor Wembanyama did all he could for the Spurs, registering a triple-double with a team-high 31 points scored. Those two stars are the players to watch in this game, and two of their player props help make up this NBA same-game parlay for Warriors-Spurs. We've crafted this parlay with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before assigning grades and ratings for different bets, including player props. All odds for this NBA parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Spurs NBA same-game parlay picks

Final odds at DraftKings: +600 (wager $100 to win $600)

Stephen Curry Under 26.5 points (-112)

Curry led all scorers in this clash Wednesday night with 46 points on 13-of-25 shooting, but the model doesn't expect him to explode again on Friday, taking the Under on his points prop. Curry has gone Under this prop in four of his last five games when Golden State wasn't favored, averaging 22.2 points per game. He's projected to score 25.3.

Victor Wembanyama Under 44.5 points + rebounds + assists (-112)

It's great to see Wembanyama back and dominating after a blood clot scare ended his 2024-25 season prematurely. He was certainly dominant on Wednesday with a triple-double and 56 total points + rebounds + assists. The model is taking the Under on his PRA for Friday, though, with a projection of 41.1. Wemby is averaging 43.2 PRA per game this year.

Over 235.5 (-105)

The model's strongest play on the game line is on the Over, as that side of the total hits in 54.8% of simulations. These teams scored 245 points on Wednesday and certainly have the firepower collectively to go Over a high total like this once again Friday night.

