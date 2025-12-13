The NBA Cup is down to just four teams, and we'll be down to two squads when Saturday is over. In the Western Conference, the dominant Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs, with the winner facing the winner of Knicks vs. Magic on Tuesday. OKC is 24-1 on the heels of winning the NBA Finals last season, while the Spurs are fifth in the Western Conference at 17-7 and get star big man Victor Wembanyama back for Saturday's matchup.

We've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Spurs vs. Thunder with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. Odds for this parlay are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spurs vs. Thunder NBA same-game parlay picks

Victor Wembanyama Over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists (-114)

Thunder -10.5 (-115)

Over 231.5 (-115)

Final odds at DraftKings: +556 (wager $100 to win $556)

Wembanyama has missed 12 games in a row but is expected to return Saturday night to face the Thunder. The young big man was enjoying a stellar season before a calf strain sidelined him for roughly a month, averaging 43.1 points + rebounds + assists per game. His line being at just 30.5 is because he'll likely be on a minutes restriction, but the model projects Wembanyama to have 36.9 PRA, good for a 4.5-star rating.

Thunder -10.5 (-115)

The Thunder aren't just winning nearly every game, but they're typically winning in blowout fashion. OKC has had just four games decided by single-digit points since the start of November, and strangely enough, two of those were against Portland, which handed the Thunder their lone loss of the year. OKC averages 123.6 points per game (second in the NBA) and allows just 106.2 points per game (first in the league). The Thunder have covered four games in a row and six of their last nine, and the model has them covering in 70% of its 10,000 simulations.

Over 231.5 (-115)

The model doesn't have a particularly strong lean on the total, with each side hitting roughly half of the time. OKC is 14-11 to the Over this year while San Antonio is 14-10 to the Over. Each team has had four of their last five games finish Over. Check out the full SportsLine Projection Model game forecast for Spurs-Thunder, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

It's important that all bettors practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and part of that means understanding the various resources and tools at your disposal. Sportsbooks offer various gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options, and they also provide contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.