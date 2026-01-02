The NBA has a loaded 10-game slate on Friday, Jan. 2, that features massive matchups like Thunder vs. Warriors and Grizzlies vs. Lakers. With so many big games on the schedule, there are plenty of NBA daily fantasy sports picks to be made on Friday. Here are some NBA DFS selections for some of the game's biggest stars at the top DFS apps.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Warriors: Under 42.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Underdog

Gilgeous-Alexander is enjoying another stellar campaign after his MVP season a year ago, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, expects a more tame performance than usual on Friday against the Warriors. The model pegs SGA for 41.5 PRA, which would come in Under his 42.5 line at Underdog. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 43.2 PRA per game this year.

Luka Doncic vs. Grizzlies: Under 43.5 points + assists, at Pick6

Doncic is enjoying a great start to his first full season in Los Angeles, as he leads the NBA with 33.5 points per game while dishing out 8.7 assists per contest. The SportsLine model projects Doncic to go Under 43.5 points + assists Friday night against the Grizzlies, however, with a projection of 40.0. Doncic has gone Under on this prop in four of his last five games.

LeBron James vs. Grizzlies: Under 23.5 points, at Sleeper

James' 23rd season has been a bit bumpier than we're accustomed to seeing from "The King," as he's averaging just a hair over 20 points per game this year. His total points line for Friday night is 23.5 at Sleeper, but the SportsLine model expects him to go Under this total with a projection of 20.5 points. James has gone Under 23.5 points in three of his last four games.

Responsible gaming

It's important for all daily fantasy sports to practice responsible gaming whenever making DFS picks, and part of that includes understanding the different resources available to you at various DFS apps and sites. These platforms offer deposit limits, activity alerts and timeout options for users to utilize as well as contact information for various problem gaming helplines.