We've got six more NBA games on Saturday, with the action beginning at 5 p.m. ET between the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks and ending with a 10 p.m. tilt between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons. If you're interested in NBA daily fantasy sports for any combination of Saturday's contests, here's a look at some of the best NBA DFS selections for Saturday at the top DFS apps.

Kevin Durant vs. Celtics: Under 25.5 points, at Sleeper

Durant is averaging 27.5 points per game in four games with his new team, the Houston Rockets, but he has a tough test on Saturday against the Boston Celtics. Boston is allowing the second-fewest points per game in the NBA this year, so Durant may not have quite as many scoring chances as usual. The SportsLine Projection Model has Durant scoring 23.3 points on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Kings: Under 51.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Underdog

Be sure to verify whether Antetokounmpo will play on Saturday after he missed the Bucks' last game against Golden State, though reports suggest the Greek Freak will return to action against the Kings. Antetokounmpo has a lofty PRA line of 51.5, and with him operating at less than 100%, the SportsLine model is fading the star big time, with Under 51.5 PRA a 5-star recommendation. Antetokounmpo is projected for just 30.8 total points + rebounds + assists, especially with uncertainty surrounding his minutes. However, Antetokounmpo is averaging 57.25 PRA per game in the four games he's played this season.

Stephen Curry vs. Pacers: Over 24.5 points, at Pick6

Curry's had some wild scoring fluxes this season. He's averaging 27.0 points per game but has highs of 30 and 35 with three games with 23 or fewer points. The SportsLine model pegs Curry for 26.3 points on Saturday against a Pacers team that is winless at 0-5 and is allowing the fourth-most points per game so far this season.

