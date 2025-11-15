Saturday features five games on the NBA schedule, and many of the game's top players and teams are in action to kick off the weekend. Those looking at making NBA daily fantasy sports picks for any or multiple of Saturday's games, here are some NBA DFS selections for some of the game's biggest stars at the top DFS apps.

Nikola Jokic vs. Timberwolves: Over 50.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Underdog

Jokic is a PRA and triple-double machine, averaging a triple-double and 52.8 PRA per game this year. Jokic is fresh off a 55-point outburst against the Clippers, and he had 54 PRA against Minnesota back on Oct. 27. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, projects him to go Over 50.5 PRA with 53.4.

Luka Doncic vs. Bucks: Under 33.5 points, at Pick6

Doncic is off to a great start in the scoring department this season with 33.7 per game, but he is slowing down a bit, at least lately. The star guard has scored 43 combined points over his last two games, and the SportsLine model projects him to score 31.2 in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Hornets: Over 41.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Sleeper

The consensus line for SGA's PRA prop is 42.5, and the model likes the Over there, so there's even better value in this 41.5 line at Sleeper. SGA is projected to have 45.6 PRA against a team with the seventh-worst scoring defense in the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 44.3 PRA per game this season.

Responsible gaming

Daily fantasy sports users should always practice responsible gaming whenever making DFS picks. It's important for DFS users to know that all these apps and providers provide responsible gaming tools and resources like deposit limits and timeouts as well as contact information for local and national helplines.