The 2025-26 NBA season rolls along on Saturday with eight more games on the docket, including some big clashes like Raptors vs. 76ers, Lakers vs. Hawks and Suns at Clippers, with the action starting at 7 p.m. ET and ending with a 10:30 p.m. ET bout. Those looking at making NBA daily fantasy sports picks for any or multiple of Saturday's games, here are some NBA DFS selections for some of the game's biggest stars at the top DFS apps.

Nikola Jokic vs. Pacers: Over 49.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Underdog

Jokic is the undisputed PRA king of the NBA, and the three-time MVP is off to another stellar start this year, averaging a triple-double and averaging 48.9 PRA per game. The Joker faces off against a Pacers team that's just 1-7 this year, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, projects him to go Over 49.5 PRA with 50.4.

Luka Doncic vs. Hawks: Over 35.5 points, at Pick6

Doncic has missed four games due to injury this year, but when he plays, he gets buckets. The young guard is averaging a whopping 40 points per game this year, finishing just two of his five games played with below 30 points scored. His line of 35.5 is a big one, for sure, but the SportsLine model has Doncic scoring an average of 38.3 points across its 10,000 simulations.

Victor Wembanyama vs. Pelicans: Over 39.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Sleeper

It's good to see Wembanyama healthy and doing his thing after the blood clot scare earlier this year. He's off to a great start this year, averaging a double-double per game and 41.0 PRA per contest as well. The model likes the Spurs big man to have another big game in the PRA department with a projection of 44.0 against the Pelicans.

