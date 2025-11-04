The first Tuesday of November brings us six games in the NBA, headlined by the Orlando Magic facing the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the Los Angeles Clippers as part of NBC's Tuesday doubleheader. However, the most pivotal contest in the early part of this 2025-26 NBA season will feature the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, who are both off to 5-1 starts. Philadelphia has seen yet another jump from point guard Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging 33.7 points and 9.0 assists per game. Can he keep that up against a team that ranks 12th in defensive rating to begin the season? How should those backing Maxey make selections when it comes to daily fantasy sports selections at top DFS sites?

Tyrese Maxey vs. Bulls: Over 27.5 points, at Underdog

The good news for Maxey is Chicago has been competitive in all of its games, so this is unlikely to turn into some sort of blowout where the 76ers give their starters some additional rest. Joel Embiid is not on the injury report, so he's going to be good to go, which will certainly impact Maxey's volume. However, it's hard to bet against the star point guard. He's gone Over 27.5 points in four of six games this season and the SportsLine Projection Model predicts him to get 27.8 points in Tuesday's game.

Stephen Curry vs. Suns: Over 34.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Sleeper

Curry is off to an excellent start this season, averaging 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He's coming off a game where he didn't log a single rebound, which is unusual as Curry logged six rebounds in three of the previous five games. The Suns are 22nd in defensive rating to start the year, so Curry could get hot early, especially at home where he's shooting the ball better from 3-point range. The SportsLine model projects Curry at 37.0 PRA in Tuesday's game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Clippers: Under 38.5 points + assists, at Pick6

The star Thunder guard is averaging 33.6 points and 5.9 assists per game, but this a tough matchup for SGA. Even though the Clippers have struggled defensively, they don't commit many fouls. That hurts Gilgeous-Alexander in the points category, as he usually gets plenty of free throws to boost his scoring stats. He's projected at 35.6 points + assists in SportsLine's model.

