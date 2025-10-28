There are five games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 28, headlined by a doubleheader on NBC featuring the New York Knicks battling the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Golden State Warriors. For those interested in NBA daily fantasy sports and NBA pick 'em formats, we'll take a look at our favorite selections for Tuesday's game based on recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. If you're looking to get into daily fantasy sports, here's a look at what the best DFS apps are offering.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Knicks: Under 52.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Pick6

The SportsLine Projection Model thinks Antetokounmpo will hit 50.9 PRA, which puts him above the consensus line of 50.5 but below the Pick6 mark of 52.5. The Greek Freak has picked up where he left off last season, averaging 36 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists per game through three games. The Knicks will do their best to slow him down, and they do have some great defensive options to throw at Antetokounmpo, so I do see him being somewhat contained in this matchup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 32.5 points, at Pick6

The reigning Finals MVP logged 30 or more points in each of his first three games, including a 55-point outburst against the Pacers. However, two of those contests went to overtime to give the Thunder point guard some additional shot opportunities. Oklahoma City is spreading the ball out more to start this season, with Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell taking more shots. Be sure to check the latest NBA injury report for the Thunder, who are on the second night of a back-to-back set. The SportsLine Projection Model has SGA at 31.7 points for Tuesday's game.

Stephen Curry Over 24.5 points, at Pick6

It'll be interesting to see if Curry plays on the second night of a back-to-back set, though he only logged 30 minutes in Golden State's win over the Grizzlies. The legendary point guard averaged 26.7 points per game in three contests against the Clippers a year ago, and he's off to a hot start this season at 33.3 points per game, boosted by his 45.5% clip from the perimeter. His consensus points prop line at SportsLine is 25.5, but he's projected at 24.9 points, meaning he'll top this mark at Pick6.

