We've got 12 games in the NBA on Wednesday, Nov. 5, which means those participating in daily fantasy sports have plenty of options when it comes to making selections and building entries. Here's a look at some star players we like among Wednesday's NBA DFS picks, including two going head-to-head when the San Antonio Spurs visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nikola Jokic vs. Heat: Under 48.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Pick6

Jokic is coming off a monster game against the Kings, where he logged 34 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds. The three-time league MVP had four straight triple-doubles to start the season and is always a threat for a big performance. However, he was 1-1 to the Over on this line against the Heat last season and has a tough matchup against Bam Adebayo, one of the league's best defenders. The SportsLine Projection Model has Jokic at 47.6 PRA on Wednesday.

Victor Wembanyama vs. Lakers: Over 13.5 rebounds, at Underdog

The Spurs big man is pulling down 13.7 rebounds per game this season, and has grabbed 15 or more rebounds in three of his six games. He's coming off a rough showing on the boards against the Suns with just nine rebounds but this is an excellent matchup for him. The Lakers have contained most of their opponents on the glass but they lack size on the interior and Deandre Ayton has clearly lost a step, which is bad news for the L.A. big man when it comes to slowing down Wemby. I like the Spurs center to have a big outing, even though the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting him for just 10.5 rebounds in this contest.

Luka Doncic vs. Spurs: Over 33.5 points, at Sleeper

LeBron James remains out and Austin Reaves, who has been stellar this season, is questionable to play. Even if Reaves does suit up, Doncic is the focal point of L.A.'s offense and has been on an absolute tear to start the 2025-26 season. He's taking just under 25 shots per game and also getting to the charity stripe often, which helps boost his scoring numbers a bit. The Spurs won't have De'Aaron Fox at the point of attack to slow Doncic down, so look for another huge scoring night for the Lakers star. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Doncic drops 31.5 points.

Responsible gaming

If you play daily fantasy sports, be sure to practice responsible gaming by using the tools available at all DFS operators, such as setting deposit limits and taking timeouts. All DFS operators also have contact information for helplines for those needing additional support.