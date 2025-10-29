There are 10 games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 29, headlined by a doubleheader on ESPN and the Chicago Bulls attempting to stay undefeated when they host the Sacramento Kings. If you're into NBA daily fantasy sports, here's a look at some of the best selections for Wednesday's slate at top DFS apps.

Kevin Durant vs. Raptors: Over 5.5 rebounds, at Sleeper

Durant is averaging 6.0 rebounds per game this season, and he grabbed six boards in just 25 minutes against the Nets on Monday. Even with the presence of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, Durant is finding a way to get involved on the glass. The Raptors are a league-average side when it comes to opponent rebounds allowed, so this is a favorable matchup as well. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Durant will log 5.8 rebounds Wednesday night.

Nikola Jokic vs. Pelicans: Over 9.5 assists, at Underdog

Jokic has logged three straight triple-doubles to open the season, so he's in fine form. The Pelicans are 12.5-point underdogs in the latest consensus odds, so there's a possibility of a blowout here, which would potentially lead to less minutes for Jokic. Even with that concern, the Nuggets center is projected at 9.8 assists at SportsLine. He averaged 10.0 assists per game in three games against the Pelicans are year ago.

Anthony Davis vs. Pacers: Over 37.5 points + rebounds, at Pick6

The Mavericks are listing Davis as probable, so be sure to check out the final injury report to make sure he's officially good to go. The Dallas big man is averaging 25.0 points and 11.8 rebounds per game to start the season, and gets an excellent matchup against a Pacers team which no longer has Myles Turner in the middle. Davis is projected to hit 39.8 points + rebounds at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

It's important for daily fantasy sports users to practice responsible gaming, and all DFS operators have tools like setting deposit limits and timeout options to promote gaming responsibly. These platforms also have contact information for helplines for users who require additional assistance.