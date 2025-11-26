After just three games on Tuesday, the NBA has nine games on tap for basketball fans and bettors on Wednesday, Nov. 26 headlined by a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. Anthony Edwards has scored 40+ points in each of his last two games and will look to continue that dominance against the Thunder, who have won nine in a row and are 17-1 on the season.

We'll take a look at the best NBA player prop options for Edwards and other stars on Wednesday's slate at top DFS sites for those interested in NBA betting.

Anthony Edwards vs. Thunder: Over 25.5 points, at Underdog

The Timberwolves guard is averaging 27.8 points per game but is on a heater with 84 points over his last two contests. Minnesota did lose both games, so there's a chance Edwards takes a bit of a backseat and tries to get others involved. Against the Thunder in last year's playoffs, Edwards averaged just 23.0 points per game but did have two 30+ point efforts. The SportsLine Projection Model does believe Edwards will stay Under this line, projecting him at 24.1 points.

Stephen Curry vs. Rockets: Over 2.5 3-pointers, at Pick6

After attempting just 11 shots in a win over the Pelicans, Curry has put up 70 shots over his next three games. Forty-nine of those shots have been from behind the arc, and Curry has connected on 22 of them. He's gone Over this line in five of his last six games and even though the Rockets present a challenging matchup, it's hard to bet against the Warriors star guard here.

Devin Booker vs. Kings: Over 7.5 assists, at Sleeper

Booker is averaging 6.9 assists per game for the Suns, who have won eight of their last 10 games. The guard has only gone Over this line in one of his last six games, though he has three games with exactly seven assists. The Kings are one of the worst defensive units in the league, ranking 26th in defensive rating and 27th in points allowed. Booker is projected for 8.4 assists in this contest in SportsLine's model.

Responsible gaming

DFS users should practice responsible gaming and use the tools at their disposal at top DFS sites, like taking timeouts and setting betting activity alerts. All DFS operators have contact information for helplines on their platforms for users who need additional assistance.