Two Eastern Conference heavyweights collide on Thursday, April 9 as the Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks. The Celtics have secured the No. 2 seed in the East, so there's a possibility they rest some of their key players ahead of the postseason. The Knicks are still trying to lock down the No. 3 seed, as they are just half game up on the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into Thursday's contests. The Celtics have won four in a row and eight of their last 10, while the Knicks have won three in a row and seven of their last 10.

Boston has listed Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta as questionable for this contest. Tyler Kolek has the questionable tag for New York.

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Celtics vs. Knicks same-game parlay picks

Celtics +4.5

Over 216.5

Jalen Brunson 8+ assists

Same-game parlay odds: +500

Celtics +4.5

Boston has seven wins in its last eight games, and it has covered the spread in each of those contests. The Celtics are great against the spread as the road team with a 26-14 mark, and they're 14-8 ATS as underdogs. That number does dip a bit to 10-6 ATS as road underdogs. Boston's injury report might be concerning, but I'd expect at least one of Brown and White to suit up. The Knicks have been a juggernaut at home, with a 28-9 overall mark, and they are 21-13 ATS as home favorites. However, they are 32-31 ATS as favorites in any capacity on the season. The model has Boston covering in 58% of simulations.

Over 216.5

This happens in 66.1% of simulations, receiving an "A" grade from the SportsLine model. The Celtics and Knicks have actually only gone Over this number once in their three previous meetings this season, and that game was in Boston. The model is expecting Thursday's game to buck some recent trends, as the Celtics have gone Over the total in just two of their last seven games and the Knicks have hit the Over just once in their last six games.

Jalen Brunson 8+ assists

Although Brunson is averaging just 6.8 assists per game on the season, he's been dealing of late with 8+ assists in four of his last five games. He averaged 8.9 assists per game in the month of March and has hit double-digit assists in both April contests so far. The Celtics are stingy when it comes to allowing opponent assists, but Brunson has averaged eight assists per game against Boston in three meetings so far this season.