NBA Cup quarterfinal games continue on Wednesday, Dec. 10 with the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers meeting the San Antonio Spurs. Even though Victor Webmanyama has been ruled out for Wednesday's game, there is still plenty of star power for DFS users to target on the day's slate. Here's a look at some of the best DFS options for users to lock in at top DFS sites for NBA Cup games on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Devin Booker vs. Thunder: Over 21.5 points, at Sleeper

Booker has cooled off a bit from his hot start to the season, going Under this particular points line in four of his last five games and six of his last eight. However, the SportsLine Projection Model likes him to rise to the occasion of the NBA Cup knockout round and deliver 23.8 points for the Over on this line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Suns: Over 37.5 points + assists, at Pick6

SGA is off the injury report, so he's good to go after missing the team's last game against Utah. He scored 37 points and logged eight assists in Oklahoma City's last NBA Cup game against the Suns, and he's averaging 35.2 points per game over his last six contests. The star guard is projected to go for 37.6 points + assists in SportsLine's model.

Luka Doncic vs. Spurs: Under 8.5 rebounds, at Underdog

Doncic has been crushing the boards of late, logging double-digit rebounds in each of his last three games. Add in Wembanyama's absence and you'd think this should be an easy Over. However, Doncic averaged 8.3 rebounds per game in three games against San Antonio a season ago. While he did pull down nine against the Spurs this season in their lone matchup, the SportsLine model has him at 8.1 rebounds in Wednesday's game.

