The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to avenge an ugly home loss when they run it back against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena on Friday. This is the second of consecutive meetings between the teams in Cleveland, and the Heat cruised to a 120-103 victory in the first one on Wednesday. The teams split a similar two-game set in Miami back in November, so Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs are hoping to salvage the season split.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., who has played the past two games after dealing with a hip issue, now has a slight ankle sprain but is probable for Friday's game. Pelle Larsson could see a boost in playing time if Jaquez is out or limited. Cleveland will be missing some scoring depth, with Jaylon Tyson (toe) out and Jarrett Allen (knee) questionable, but Mitchell and James Harden are good to go. You should always check the updated NBA injury reports before locking in any parlays.

We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for Friday's Heat vs. Cavaliers matchup, with odds from DraftKings and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Use the latest DraftKings promo code to tail the model's NBA same-game parlay for Heat vs. Cavaliers for Friday.

Heat vs. Cavaliers same-game parlay picks

Cavaliers -5.5

Under 242.5

James Harden Under 21.5 Points

Same-game parlay odds: +575 at DraftKings

Cavaliers -5.5

Cleveland has won seven of the past nine meetings with the Heat, who have lost five of their past six games. The Cavs have won four of their past five, with Miami's victory Wednesday breaking streaks for both teams. Now they face off again, and the Cavaliers will try to lock down on defense after Miami made 13 three-pointers Wednesday. The SportsLine model has Cleveland covering the spread in 61% of its simulations.

Under 242.5

The Wednesday game came in well Under this total, and Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson will be emphasizing defense leading up to tip-off. Both teams average right around 120 points per game, so this is a high total. The model sees it coming in on the Under, which hits in 55.6% of its simulations. The Under hits in 62% of the Cavaliers' home games, and these teams combine to allow just under 232 points per game.

James Harden Under 21.5 Points

The 36-year-old is averaging 24.1 points, five rebounds and eight assists in his 17th NBA season. Harden has gone Under this number seven times in his 12 games this month and had 18 points in Wednesday's loss. He made just three of his nine three-point attempts, and the Heat are sixth in the league in opponents three-point field goal percentage. SportsLine's projections peg him for 18.6 points Friday night.

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