The Indiana Pacers aim for their their third straight NBA victory Monday night when they host the Boston Celtics to wrap up a a four-game home-stand. Boston (24-14) has lost two of its past three games, including a 100-95 home setback to the Spurs on Saturday night. The Pacers (8-31) snapped a 13-game losing streak by beating the Charlotte Hornets last Thursday, then rolled past the Miami Heat 123-99 on Saturday. The Celtics are a half-game behind the New York Knicks in the Atlantic Division and are third in the Eastern Conference. Indiana remains in last place in both the Central Division and the East.

Monday's Celtics vs. Pacers matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Boston is a 6.5-point favorite in the Celtics vs. Pacers odds, and the Over/Under for total points set at 225.5. The Celtics are -232 money-line favorites, with Indiana priced at +190.

The Celtics are thriving despite All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum being out with a torn Achilles, as Jaylen Brown has taken the mantle and become part of the MVP conversation. Now Brown, who is sixth in the NBA in scoring at 29.4 points per game, is expected to be out with back spasms. Andrew Nembhard, who scored 29 for the Pacers in their victory Saturday, also is questionable with back issues. But with players like Boston's Derrick White, who scored 29 in Saturday's loss, and Pascal Siakam (23.6 ppg) with Indiana, there are plenty of strong options to build a same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday.

Celtics vs. Pacers NBA same-game parlay picks

Over 226.5

Payton Pritchard Over 22.5 Total Points

Pascal Siakam Over 6.5 Rebounds

Boston is 17-21 to the Over and the Pacers are 15-24, but Celtics games have gone Over 226.5 in 22 of 38 games this year and Indiana's matchups have topped this number in 22 of their 39. The model is projecting more than 235 points Monday, with the Celtics covering the spread in 53% of its simulations.

SportsLine expert Mike Barner likes this one with Jaylen Brown likely to be out. Pritchard averages 16.8 points per game, but in two games Brown has missed this season, Pritchard has averaged more than 26. "The potential for Pritchard to attempt around 20 shots against a Pacers team that ranks 20th in the league in defensive rating makes this Over appealing," Barner says. The SportsLine props model projects Pritchard to score 24 points.

Siakam averages 6.8 rebounds per game and has 21 over the Pacers' modest two-game win streak. He had 14 as the team snapped its 13-game losing streak Thursday and has at least seven boards in four of the past five games. With the Pacers wrapping up a home-stand against a depleted Celtics squad, they should keep going all-out. Siakam should lead the way and hit the defensive boards hard. The SportsLine props model projects Siakam for 8.8 rebounds.

