Six NBA games are on the schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 2, with NBC's doubleheader featuring Knicks vs. Celtics and Warriors vs. Thunder anchoring the slate. We'll spotlight the best DFS options at top DFS sites for Tuesday's games, including a pair of guards who rank in the top 10 in scoring through the early portion of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Jalen Brunson vs. Celtics: Under 6.5 assists, at Underdog

Brunson is eighth in scoring entering Tuesday's games, averaging 28.5 points per contest. However, that's led to fluctuating assist numbers for the Knicks point guard. He's gone Under this particular assists line in five of the last seven games and the SportsLine Projection Model has Brunson at 6.3 assists for this game. The Celtics are good at limiting assists, ranking sixth in the league in opponent assists allowed per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. Pelicans: Over 29.5 points, at Pick6

There's a promotional pick for Edwards at 26.5 points (where users can only take the Over) but I'd back him at his usual line as well against a soft Pelicans squad. The Timberwolves guard has logged 30+ points in each of his last five contests, most recently going for 32 points in a win over the Spurs. Even though the SportsLine model has Edwards at 28.0 points Tuesday, I like this Over.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Warriors: Over 37.5 points + assists, at Sleeper

SGA is averaging 32.5 points per game, which is surprisingly second in the league right now behind Luka Doncic. The Thunder guard can easily top this mark, though the Warriors might struggle to make this a game as they are without Stephen Curry and could also be down Jimmy Butler (questionable). Gilgeous-Alexander put up 28 points and 11 assists in Oklahoma City's last game against Golden State, and the SportsLine model projects him for 37.3 points + assists on Tuesday night.

