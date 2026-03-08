The Boston Celtics face another important test on their path to being viewed as serious title challengers when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8. The Celtics have won eight of their last 10 games and most recently defeated the Mavericks 120-100, a game which featured the return of Boston star Jayson Tatum after he completed a recovery from a torn Achilles. The Cavaliers have won two in a row and seven of their last 10, most recently topping the Pistons 113-109.

Tatum posted a double-double in his return but looked shaky from the floor, going 6-for-16 overall. He's set to play again on Sunday, but Boston will be without center Nikola Vucevic due to a fractured finger. He's out for at least three weeks. The Cavaliers get a nice boost with Donovan Mitchell being listed as probable after missing the last four games with a groin strain. However, Jarrett Allen is out and Jaylon Tyson is questionable.

We'll build a same-game parlay for Celtics vs. Cavaliers with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Bet on Celtics vs. Cavaliers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins:

Celtics vs. Cavaliers same-game parlay picks

Celtics money line

Over 223.5

Jayson Tatum Over 17.5 points

Celtics money line

Mitchell's return gives the Cavaliers more juice, and they've been great recently even without their best player. Cleveland is 21-11 at home on the season but Boston is 21-11 on the road. The Celtics won't necessarily miss Vucevic too much in the middle, especially with Tatum returning and providing immediate returns on the glass. Boston wins this game in 68% of simulations, good for a "B" grade.

Over 223.5

Cleveland has one of the best offenses in the league, ranking third in points per game. That number only falls slightly in home games but Mitchell's return will help. Boston ranks 20th in points per game but has great efficiency as it ranks second in offensive rating. The Celtics are 11-21 to the Over on the road while the Cavaliers are 12-20 to the Over at home but the SportsLine model still leans to the Over in 60.8% of simulations. That's good for a "B" grade.

Jayson Tatum Over 17.5 points

Tatum may not have been strong from the field in his return but some rust was expected. Couple that with the natural jitters of live action and even the best players can overthink things. Tatum did connect on three of his eight shots from the perimeter, and he eventually did find some rhythm. The SportsLine props model sees him going for 19.2 points in Sunday's game and with Vucevic sidelined, Tatum is likely going to see even more volume.

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously, offering users tools like setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and self-exclusion measure. Some platforms, like DraftKings and BetMGM, offer live chat support 24/7 for customers to get immediate help. All sportsbooks have resources and contact information for helplines for those needing additional assistance.