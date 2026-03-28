What should be a marquee matchup for Saturday in the NBA has taken a bit of a hit, but the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Detroit Pistons in what remains an important game. The Timberwolves have won consecutive games despite being without Anthony Edwards, while the Piston are 4-1 in five games without Cade Cunningham. Both will be out Saturday, but the East-leading Pistons and Minnesota, which sits fifth in the West, have a lot of incentive to keep rolling. The Timberwolves are just 2.5 games behind the third-place Los Angeles Lakers in the conference standings.

Jalen Duren, who scored 30 points in a 129-108 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, could also miss out, as he is questionable with a knee injury. Ausar Thompson (ankle), Tobias Harris (hip) and Duncan Robinson (hip strain) are all questionable for Detroit. Jaden McDaniels (knee) also is out for the Timberwolves, and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) is questionable. The NBA injury report is a critical resource to consult before you make an NBA same-game parlay or player props picks.

We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for Saturday's Pistons vs. Timberwolves matchup, with odds from DraftKings and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Use the latest DraftKings promo code to tail the model's NBA same-game parlay for Pistons vs. Timberwolves for Saturday.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves same-game parlay picks

Under 223.5

Julius Randle Over 33.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Daniss Jenkins Under 16.5 Points

Same-game parlay odds: +700 at DraftKings

Under 223.5

Given the extent of the injury report, this should be a low-scoring game as backups play larger roles. Two of the game's top players are out in Cunningham and Edwards. Cunningham averages 24.5 points and just under six assists, while Edwards is third in the NBA in scoring average at 29.5 per game. The SportsLine model has the score coming in below 220 points, and Under 223.5 is hitting in 59.1% of its simulations.

Julius Randle Over 33.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

With Edwards out, Randle will have to do a little more, and he's always capable of doing a lot. He averages 21.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists in a big 110-108 overtime victory against the Rockets on Wednesday. Houston has one of the league's best defenses, so he should find the going a little easier Saturday. The SportsLine model projects him for 36.4 PRA in this matchup.

Daniss Jenkins Under 16.5 Points

The 24-year-old is averaging just 8.7 points but has been stepping up in the midst of Detroit's injuries. Jenkins has at least 19 points in the past four games as the team has kept winning with Cunningham out. He is shooting almost 46% from three-point range over the past 10 games, so he is playing with a lot of confidence. But he is a 38% shooter from long range for the season, and the SportsLine pegs him for 13.3 points Saturday.

Head over to our parlay betting page to learn more about NBA same-game parlays.