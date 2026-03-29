The New York Knicks have won seven of their last 10 games but come into Sunday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder looking to bounce back from a 114-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Thunder had won 12 in a row before facing the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, falling 119-109. The defending champions bounced back on Friday, defeating the tanking Chicago Bulls 131-113. This is a potential NBA Finals preview as the Thunder have the best record in the West and the Knicks are third in the East and looking to build on last season's Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

We've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Sunday's Knicks vs. Thunder matchup using odds from DraftKings and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. It simulates every game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Knicks vs. Thunder same-game parlay picks

Knicks +8.5

Over 223.5

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 16.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +365

Knicks +8.5

The SportsLine model has the Knicks covering the spread in 56% of simulations despite being just 20-17 straight up on the road. New York is slightly better as a road favorite with a 5-7 ATS mark and did only lose by three points to the Thunder in their previous meeting this season. Oklahoma City is 15-20 ATS as a home favorite.

Over 223.5

The first game between these sides finished well Under this total but the SportsLine model has the Over hitting in 52.5% of simulations. Both teams are in the top 10 in points per game with Oklahoma City ranking fifth and New York ranking 10th, but the Knicks are third in offensive rating compared to the Thunder in seventh. Both sides have a clean injury report as well, so there will be plenty of offensive firepower on the floor in this one.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 16.5 points

The Knicks big man had gone Over this particular line in 11 straight games before registering just 13 points in the loss to Charlotte. Towns is averaging 20.1 points per game on the season and managed 17 in the last game against Oklahoma City. The SportsLine props model projects him for 19.1 points on Sunday.