The New York Knicks will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 31 in a matchup of two playoff contenders. The Knicks were on a seven-game winning streak prior to their most recent setbacks, but they're still just two games behind the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets are playing .500 basketball over their last 10 games but have won two in a row, most recently taking down the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Houston is 3.5 games up on Phoenix for the No. 6 seed in the West but the Rockets are just 3.5 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 3 seed. That's how tight the Western Conference is and why every game down the stretch of the regular season is crucial for the Rockets.

Both teams have a relatively clean injury report. The Knicks got Miles McBride back in Sunday's game against the Thunder but he suffered a new injury and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest.

Those interested in parlay betting should take a look at the three-leg same-game parlay we've put together for Knicks vs. Rockets with odds from DraftKings and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

The model entered Week 24 on a sizzling 46-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to receive your offer and tail this same-game parlay.

Knicks vs. Rockets same-game parlay picks

Rockets money line

Over 217.5

Kevin Durant Under 26.5 Points

Same-game parlay odds: +750

Rockets money line

Houston comes into this contest looking for its third straight win and New York is reeling from a couple of losses. The Rockets have been one of the best home teams in the league this season with a 25-10 record at Toyota Center. The Knicks are similar to Houston in this regard, as they are excellent at home (27-9 at Madison Square Garden) but just 20-18 on the road. The Rockets win in 53% of SportsLine simulations.

Over 217.5

The Over hits in 62.4% of SportsLine model simulations, good for an "A" grade. This is surprising because the Knicks are just 16-22 to the Over as the road team this season and the Rockets are 12-22-1 to the Over at home. New York and Houston are also tied for seventh in defensive rating. However, this total is fairly low compared to most NBA games. The Knicks are putting up 116.8 points per game and the Rockets are at 114.4 points per game. As long as this contest stays close, the Over should hit on this lower total.

Kevin Durant Under 26.5 points

Durant is one of the greatest scorers in league history, but an interesting trend is happening this year. He's scoring less in home games, largely because his shooting percentages are slightly worse. The veteran forward has gone Under this line in three of the team's last four wins, and has stayed under 30 points in all four games. In the two most recent losses, Durant logged 70 combined points. Being efficient and closing games strong might be more important for Durant than going for 30+ every night, and the Rockets might keep this approach going given the recent results. The SportsLine props model has Durant at 23.0 points on Tuesday.