There's a short three-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday, Nov. 25 but that doesn't mean limited options for fans of daily fantasy sports. Here's a look at some of the best NBA player prop selections at top DFS sites for Tuesday's contests.

LeBron James vs. Clippers: Over 7.5 assists, at Sleeper

James looks no worse for wear in his return to action, averaging 32 minutes per game across his two efforts so far. He's logged at least eight assists in each contest and with Luka Doncic taking most of the scoring burden, look for James to settle into a facilitating role again. Although the SportsLine Projection Model has the forward projected for 6.5 assists, James averaged eight assists per game against the Clippers in four contests a year ago.

Tyrese Maxey vs. Magic: Under 31.5 points, at Underdog

The 76ers point guard has been on fire to start this season, averaging 33.0 points per game highlighted by a 54-point effort against the Bucks in an overtime win. Maxey is probable for Tuesday's game as he deals with a shoulder issue but he's also gone Under this line in three of the last five games. The Magic have not been quite as good defensively as they were last season but they've got plenty of solid defenders to bother Maxey. Paul George is also continuing to see more playing time and should take some shots away from Maxey. The guard is projected for 27.2 points by the SportsLine model.

Kawhi Leonard vs. Lakers: Over 27.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Pick6

Leonard's consensus PRA prop line is 28.5, but the SportsLine Projection Model has him at 31.0 PRA on Tuesday. The star forward has battled plenty of injuries over the last few seasons but remains one of the league's top two-way players, averaging 23.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season. He's generally played well against the Lakers, averaging 28.8 PRA in 38 career games.

Responsible gaming

All DFS users should practice responsible gaming, which includes setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts. All DFS operators have contact information for helplines for those requiring additional assistance.