Nine games are on the NBA schedule on Wednesday, Dec. 3 with a key Central Division clash headlining the day's action. The Detroit Pistons have skyrocketed to the top of the Eastern Conference and have won their last two games, while the Milwaukee Bucks are four games under .500 and have lost eight of their last 10 contests. Cade Cunningham and Giannis Antetokounmpo should both be good to go for this matchup, but which star is worth backing in Wednesday's DFS contests at top DFS sites?

Nikola Jokic vs. Pacers: Over 54.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Pick6

Jokic has been putting together yet another MVP-level campaign, averaging 29.0 points, 12.8 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game. The Pacers have been one of the poorer defensive teams in the league to start the season, ranking 23rd in points per game allowed and 20th in defensive rating. Jokic is coming off a 29-point, 20-rebound, 13-assist effort and he should continue to dominate Wednesday. The SportsLine Projection Model has him at 58.3 PRA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Pistons: Under 30.5 points, at Underdog

Antetokounmpo recently said he could pass LeBron James on the NBA's all-time scoring list, then suggested (perhaps in jest) he could accomplish the feat in the next five years. The Greek Freak is many things, but he's not going to become Wilt Chamberlain from the 1961-62 season. The Pistons present a tough matchup for Antetokounmpo, ranking second in defensive rating and fifth in opponent points per game allowed. Antetokounmpo has gone Under this line in each of his last four games and he might not be content in Milwaukee given the team's record. The model has him at 28.4 points on Wednesday.

Anthony Davis vs. Heat: Over 10.5 rebounds, at Sleeper

After a lengthy absence, Davis has returned to the floor and looks like his best self. He logged 32 points and 13 rebounds in a win over the Nuggets and should continue to produce strong numbers against the Heat. Miami is 29th in opponent rebounds allowed, only ahead of the lowly Wizards. Davis is projected for 11.2 rebounds in SportsLine's model.

