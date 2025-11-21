Two Western Conference contenders collide on Friday, Nov. 21 as the Denver Nuggets head to Texas to take on the Houston Rockets. Denver has won eight of its last 10 games and is 11-3 on the year, while Houston is 10-3 and on a five-game winning streak. Nikola Jokic is putting together another MVP-level campaign, averaging 29.1 points, 11.1 assists and 13.1 rebounds per game on 64/40/85 shooting splits, while Rockets newcomer Kevin Durant is the leading scorer for his squad at 25.5 points per game. The two former Finals MVPs are part of a three-leg same-game parlay for Friday's matchup between the Nuggets and Rockets, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Rockets NBA same-game parlay picks

Over 235.5 (-108)

Nikola Jokic Under 51.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115)

Kevin Durant Under 26.5 points (-121)

Final odds at DraftKings: +750 (wager $100 to win $750)

Nuggets-Rockets Over 235.5

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Over 235.5 points hitting in 56% of simulations, which is good for a "B" rating. These are the two best offenses in the league when it comes to scoring points. The Nuggets are averaging 124.6 points per game and the Rockets are right behind them at 123.9 points per game. On the flip side, Denver is allowing 113.1 points per game and Houston is at 112.5 points per game, good for the sixth and fifth-best marks in the league. Even though both defenses have been great and these teams can slow things down when they want to, there's enough firepower offensively across the board to get Over this line.

Nikola Jokic Under 51.5 points + rebounds + assists

It's always dangerous betting against Jokic on this kind of prop, especially given the start he's had. Even with Steven Adams and Jabari Smith Jr. listed as questionable, the Rockets are good enough defensively to force other players to beat them. Alperen Sengun should push Jokic when the Nuggets are on defense, which could take away from some of Jokic's offensive game. The SportsLine model believes this will be close though, as it projects Jokic for 49.6 PRA.

Kevin Durant Under 26.5 points

Durant has scored 30+ points three times during Houston's current five-game winning streak but he's gone Under this line in the other two contests. On the season, Durant is 6-7 to the Over on this particular points prop line. The veteran forward may have more shots if Smith Jr. is ruled out but the Rockets have largely operated through Sengun to start the year. Durant is projected for 25.4 points at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

Sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously and offer users plenty of tools to game responsibly, like using self-exclusion measures and setting betting activity alerts. Platforms like DraftKings and BetMGM have live chat functionality where users can get in touch with support 24/7, and all sportsbooks have contact information for helplines for those requiring additional assistance.